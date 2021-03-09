The Emerald Creek Garnet Area, on the St. Joe Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests, will reopen this year for the first time since the fall of 2018.
The area typically receives large groups of visitors from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the crowds digging for the state gem, the star garnet. Idaho is one of only two locations in the world where star garnets are found — the other site is in India.
The United States Forest Service will reopen the site this year May 28 through Sept. 6, and has adopted a permit system to manage group size in accordance with CDC guidance.
Permits will no longer be sold on site; instead they will be available through www.recreation.gov. Permit applications are expected to go live on the website in mid-March, but the Idaho Panhandle National Forests will post information once the availability date is confirmed. Applicants can also seek a permit over the phone by calling recreation.gov at (877) 444-6777.
Permits are available for three hours per session and each person on site must have a permit. The cost will be $15 for those 13 and older; $7 for children ages 6 to 12; and free for those younger than 5 and younger.