Officials with Emmanuel Lutheran Preschool in Moscow say the small operation must close for the 2020-21 school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Director Nikki Cox said the preschool’s two teachers both left this year, and the pandemic made those vacancies difficult to fill. Additionally, she said, it’s difficult to convince children younger than 5 years old to wear masks or practice social distancing.
Cox said there is also a lot of uncertainty surrounding whether school operations might be disrupted by outbreaks and mandated closures.
She said this is the first time the preschool has closed for the year since she took over as director in 2014 — possibly in the school’s 48-year history.
“There were so many things telling us that this year, we just need to take a break and get that going when we have our strong, quality program again,” she said.
Cox said Emmanuel Lutheran Preschool will resume its service in the 2021-22 school year. Priority registration begins in January.