Empathy, compassion drives school district’s employee of the year

Jefferson Elementary School’s Adam McPherson is more than just a top-notch head custodian — he’s also a friend and mentor to students.
Tonight, he will be recognized as Pullman School District’s top classified employee.
When McPherson first learned he was going to be honored, he said he began to tear up.
“It means a lot to me. I grew up with nothing, and me and my wife when we moved out here (in 2004), we were basically homeless,” McPherson said. “We started over, we moved out here with $20 in our pocket, a bag of clothes each.”
After 15 years working in the district, McPherson is known as a positive presence in Pullman schools. He developed a good reputation with both staff and students, but he wanted to do more.
For the past year or so, McPherson has participated in a program at Jefferson that connects students struggling with behavioral issues to adult mentors.
A few times a day, McPherson sits down with a student to talk about how their day is going and any behavioral problems they may be having before discussing ways to move forward. He said disciplinary incidents have been greatly reduced with students in the program.
Jefferson Principal Jim Bruce said McPherson brings indispensable insight to the role.
“He has his own life experiences that are invaluable,” Bruce said. “He really has that compassion and the belief that all children are capable of success, no exceptions.”
McPherson said often children who have disciplinary problems at school have a troubled home life — something he can relate to.
Originally from California, McPherson said he grew up around gangs without a father, and his mother struggled with addiction. He said this experience gives him the ability to empathize with students dealing with similar conditions in their homes. In his experience, he said, sometimes the most important thing a good role model can do is listen and make struggling children feel supported.
“They stick out to me, I can just tell … we kind of feel the same little bond and I can relate and so I can share compassion,” he said. “I always tell them ‘I believe in you, I know you can do it.’ If they make a mistake, I will say ‘there’s still time to start over; we still have the rest of the day. We can make amends.’ ”
McPherson said part of the reason he joined the program was to give back to the community that helped him turn his life around. His wife now teaches kindergarten locally, and the two now own a home in town and say they plan to raise their daughter here.
“It’s just a very nice community, everybody here — they reach out to one another, they look out for one another,” he said. “I just fell in love with this place.”
McPherson will be officially recognized as Classified Employee of the Year in a 6:30 p.m. school board meeting today.
