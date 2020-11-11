The Pullman Arts Commission on Tuesday discussed a theme and possible location for a mural in town related to the Black Lives Matter movement.
In August, the Lewiston Tribune reported that the commission voted to recommend the city move forward with the mural project, which was initially proposed by a local Black Lives Matter group during a July 14 Pullman City Council meeting.
On Tuesday, the commission discussed using a 120-foot-by-8-foot retaining wall on Spring Street near the Main Street intersection as a location for the mural.
The city has chosen “End Racism Now” as the theme for the mural because it was broad enough for an artist to interpret it in different ways, said Arts Commission Chairwoman Jeri Harris.
Commission member John Rich told the Daily News after the meeting the mural needs funding in the form of either a grant or individual donations to move forward. The funding will not come out of the city’s budget.
The commission is currently searching for grant options for the mural.
The commission will invite artists to submit their ideas by a mid-January date and will release more information to the public soon. The commission will pick its favorite ideas and submit them to the Pullman City Council for approval. The artist or artists will be compensated.
Inviting solidarity to end systemic racism and support inclusion in the Pullman community are among the goals of the mural stated during Tuesday’s meeting.
During the July City Council meeting where this idea was proposed, a member of the local Black Lives Matter group said the mural could make Pullman an example for other communities and to students thinking of coming to Pullman, according to a Lewiston Tribune report.
“This isn’t a white thing or a Black thing,” Jason Kennedy said. “It’s a we thing. We’re asking that we stand together on this.”
The group also made it clear their support is not for the Black Lives Matter organization, but for Black Lives Matter as a civil rights movement, as a campaign demanding respect and equality for everyone, regardless of race.
“We’re not saying other lives don’t matter,” Kennedy said. “We’re saying Black lives matter right now, because that’s where the spotlight needs to be. We’re asking for once to be seen as equals and be treated as equals, whether in a restaurant or in a business or walking down the street.”
