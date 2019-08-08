WHITMAN COUNTY — It appears Steve Salzman and Daniel Larson will likely battle in November for the Endicott mayor position, while Derek Starrett and Kenda Hergert will face off for the Endicott town council spot.
According to Whitman County preliminary results for the primary election, Salzman garnered 63 percent of the votes counted so far, Larson got 32 percent and Don Adsitt received 5 percent. For council, Starrett earned 58 percent of the votes, Hergert tallied 25 percent and Amber Hilton got 16 percent.
A $200,000 maintenance, operation and improvement levy for the Colfax Cemetery District appears to have passed with 67 percent voting in favor and 33 percent against. The proposed special levy is a replacement for the levy approved in 2017.
About 40 ballots still need to be counted and 1,252 have been counted so far. The next ballot count is scheduled for Friday afternoon.