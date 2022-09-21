Endicott women in the running for ‘Face of Horror’ title

A 41-year-old artist who lives in Endicott is in the running to become the “Face of Horror,” an online competition that features a cash prize and walk-on role in an independent horror movie.
E.D. Crouser was sitting in first place in her group as of Tuesday afternoon. Voting in the current round will cut Crouser’s group from 20 people to 15 and will end at 8 p.m. PDT Thursday. Crouser’s profile and area to vote for her can be found at bit.ly/3Ut1Iu4.
There will be six more rounds of voting after this, and the winner will be determined Nov. 10. The winner will receive $13,000, a movie role, a two-night stay at Buffalo Bill’s house from the film “The Silence of the Lambs” and be involved in a photoshoot for Rue Morgue Magazine, according to faceofhorror.org.
Crouser, a mother of three, said she has “had a passion for the strange, scary and unusual” since she was a child.
“I watched my dad who would go all out for Halloween each year bringing Beetlejuice, Freddy Krueger, The Crypt Keeper and other characters to life in explanation to where my love for horror came from,” Crouser said in a written message to the Daily News. “I am looking forward to winning this contest and continuing to share the thrill of horror with my community!”
Crouser said she’s also known on the Palouse for standing on busy street corners wearing a red nose and holding positive signs.
People may vote in the competition once each day, and can also buy additional votes for $1 apiece. According to faceofhorror.org, 25% of the net proceeds from purchased votes will be donated to the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, an organization focused on childhood cancer causes.