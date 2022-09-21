Endicott women in the running for ‘Face of Horror’ title

<text>Crouser</text>

A 41-year-old artist who lives in Endicott is in the running to become the “Face of Horror,” an online competition that features a cash prize and walk-on role in an independent horror movie.

E.D. Crouser was sitting in first place in her group as of Tuesday afternoon. Voting in the current round will cut Crouser’s group from 20 people to 15 and will end at 8 p.m. PDT Thursday. Crouser’s profile and area to vote for her can be found at bit.ly/3Ut1Iu4.

There will be six more rounds of voting after this, and the winner will be determined Nov. 10. The winner will receive $13,000, a movie role, a two-night stay at Buffalo Bill’s house from the film “The Silence of the Lambs” and be involved in a photoshoot for Rue Morgue Magazine, according to faceofhorror.org.

Tags

Recommended for you