The Washington State University chapter of Engineers Without Borders will host the first annual Pullman Winter Community Festival 4-9 p.m. Tuesday at Lumberyard Food Hall, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Admission is free.
The festival will include food, drinks, live music and a Winter Wonderland Carnival, which will feature games for children and adults, a bouncy house and prizes.
From every drink sold, $2 will go to charity. Drinks include tap beers and well drinks, which must be purchased through the token system from the Engineers Without Borders table.
A $15 ticket will buy two drinks and a custom printed Pullman skyline 16 oz glass.
All proceeds from the event will go toward bringing water to villages in developing countries.