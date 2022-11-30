Enjoy the snow? More is coming

University of Idaho students walk through the snow as class resumes Monday on the Moscow campus.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

The region is bracing for another round of significant snowfall, with storms expected to roll in Tuesday night and continue through Friday.

The biggest snow totals are expected in the Cascade Mountains, northeastern Washington and northern Idaho. The Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area could see a foot or more of accumulation this week, according to the National Weather Service’s Spokane office.

The NWS forecast also calls for 4-6 inches on the Palouse by this afternoon, plus another 4-6 inches by Friday. And in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, less than 1 inch is expected today, followed by 1-2 inches by Friday.

