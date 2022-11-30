Enjoy the snow? More is coming

The region is bracing for another round of significant snowfall, with storms expected to roll in Tuesday night and continue through Friday.
The biggest snow totals are expected in the Cascade Mountains, northeastern Washington and northern Idaho. The Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area could see a foot or more of accumulation this week, according to the National Weather Service’s Spokane office.
The NWS forecast also calls for 4-6 inches on the Palouse by this afternoon, plus another 4-6 inches by Friday. And in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, less than 1 inch is expected today, followed by 1-2 inches by Friday.
The valley might also see rain at times, with the high temperature expected to reach 40 today.
Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties should also expect significant snowfall this week, according to the NWS Missoula office.
The Idaho Transportation Department issued an advisory Tuesday afternoon that travelers on U.S. Highway 95 from Winchester to White Bird should be prepared for winter driving conditions and possible road closures.
Winds were predicted to pick up Tuesday night and could create drifts because some snow has already accumulated. The storm is expected to continue through early Friday.
The department may close sections of U.S. Highway 95 if driving snow reduces visibility and makes it unsafe for travel, the news release said. Drivers are advised to check 511.idaho.gov to check road conditions before setting out on travel.