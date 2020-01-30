Enrollment for the Access Yes program and Conservation Reserve Program is open now through the end of February.
Access Yes is a program designed to improve access to public land by compensating willing landowners who provide access. The Conservation Reserve Program is a program aimed at conserving soil, water and wildlife resources by removing lands from agricultural production and installing resource-conserving practices.
According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, landowners are encouraged to enroll lands in CRP, and dovetail those efforts with its Access Yes program to create better upland game bird hunting opportunities throughout the region.
For more information on either program, contact the regional IDFG office at (208) 799-5010.