More than 100 babies born at Gritman Medical Center will be wrapped in warm blankets thanks to a recent Moscow High School graduate.
With the help of others, Katrine Cornwall, 18, made 104 baby blankets for the Gritman Family Birth Center as part of her BSA Eagle Scout Service Project. She dropped off the blankets at the Moscow hospital Tuesday. Cornwell is a freshman at the University of Idaho and her project was completed as part of Scouts BSA girls Troop 333.
“I think it’s really nice thinking about how all of these parents are going to be able to take one of these blankets with them and thinking about maybe that blanket will be that child’s favorite blanket for many years,” said Cornwall, who graduated from MHS in the spring and is studying interior design and architecture at the UI.
She said she had her own favorite baby blanket as a child.
“I loved it so much and thinking about how these blankets could be that blanket for other kids is kind of cool,” Cornwall said.
She said she organized four or five small-group work parties during a two-week period this month at her Moscow home to complete the 30-inch-by-30-inch cotton blankets.
Cornwall said several groups donated fabric for the blankets and that JOANN Fabrics and Crafts donated the majority of the material. The fabrics consisted of several colors and patterns.
Gritman Family Birth Center Director Jennifer Jones said the hospital loves giving things to families.
“When we have babies born, we’re able to kind of spoil them a little bit and give them all these goodies that people in the community allow us to give,” Jones said.
She said baby blankets are a common donation.
Jones said having a baby is a life-changing moment for parents, and the blankets will hopefully make them feel extra special and loved, especially with hardships in the world like COVID-19.
“I think that taking their minds off some of the worries out there with even the simple thing as giving them a blanket to welcome their baby is a big deal,” Jones said.
Gritman Volunteer Services Coordination Kim Malm said having a newborn is a joyous time.
“Any parent is happy to have their new arrival and so I think that it’s just a neat gift from our community to them,” Malm said of the blankets.
Cornwall expects to earn her Eagle Scout rank early next year, at which time she would be the second woman from Moscow Troop 333 to earn the rank. The rank is the highest in Scouts BSA.
“(I’m) really excited about it because I grew up my entire life with my three older brothers in Boy Scouts,” Cornwall said.
She said her three brothers earned the Eagle Scout rank. Cornwall said she attended her brothers’ scouts campouts and other activities when she was younger.
“Since I grew up with three brothers, I’ve always been kind of more into the camping and stuff like that,” she said. “And being able to actually get my Eagle like my brothers is just really exciting.”
Thousands of girls across the country, including eight in Moscow, were officially welcomed into BSA in February 2019. The organization is now called Scouts BSA to welcome both genders, ages 11 to 17.
Moscow Troop 333 was one of the girls troops officially launched in February 2019 — 98 years after Moscow boys Troop 344 was formed. Both Moscow troops are chartered by First Presbyterian Church in Moscow.
While boys were able to spend several years working toward the elite rank, Cornwall said she only had two years because of the February 2019 announcement.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.