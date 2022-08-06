A coalition of environmental groups is suing the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission for its decision not to adopt formal rules governing when state-protected gray wolves may be killed for repeated attacks on livestock.

Led by the Center for Biological Diversity, the groups contend the nine-member commission was wrong to reject a set of rules that were specifically requested by Gov. Jay Inslee and that by doing so it nullified his authority to grant appeals from the public.

“Gov. Inslee recognizes that Washington needs science-based nonlethal strategies to protect wolves and livestock, but some wildlife commissioners are ignoring his request,” Sophia Ressler, a staff attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a news release. “We’re asking the court to recognize the governor’s authority and require commissioners to finally approve wolf rules they were supposed to finalize long ago. We need rules that put a check on the state’s trigger-happy approach to managing imperiled wolves.”

