A proposed face-lift of Moscow’s 40-year-old downtown streetscape could mean more space for pedestrians, a reconfiguration of parking and new features in Friendship Square.

On Tuesday, the city held its second public meeting to gather input on the project aimed at improving the aesthetic and function of the downtown area between Washington and Jackson streets. The first public meeting was held in July and a presentation about the streetscape project was made to the City Council on Monday.

The engineering firm, Welch Comer Engineers, presented its conceptual designs for downtown Tuesday. It will present its master plan to the City Council in December.

