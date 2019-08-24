St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will have a “Mass on the Grass” for its Sunday service. Rev. Robin Biffle will preside and preach at the 11 a.m. Holy Eucharist service at Ghormley Park in Moscow.
Ad hoc instrumentalists will offer music. A covered-dish picnic will follow the worship service.
In case of rain or unhealthy smoke, the service will be held at St. Mark’s, 111 S. Jefferson in Moscow.
Ghormley Park is near the University of Idaho’s Student Recreation Center on West Third Street. Accessible parking is available between the park utility structure and West Park Elementary School.
The 9:30 a.m. service at St. Mark’s is canceled. The regular worship schedule will resume Sept. 1.
For more information, check out the website or call the office at (208) 882-2022.