Escape-artist Missouri bear heads to Texas

FILE - This 2021 photo provided by the St. Louis Zoo shows the zoo's Andean bear named Ben. The St. Louis Zoo announced Tuesday, March 21, 2023, that the escape-artist bear from Missouri is headed to a Texas zoo with a moat in hopes it will put an end to his wandering. (JoEllen Toler/St. Louis Zoo via AP, File)

 AP JoEllen Toler

ST. LOUIS — An escape-artist bear from Missouri is headed to a Texas zoo with a moat in hopes that it will put an end to his wandering.

The St. Louis Zoo cited the “specific and unique personality” of the Andean bear named Ben in announcing the move Tuesday. His soon-to-be home at the Gladys Porter Zoo near South Padre Island in Brownsville, Texas, has a long history of working with Andean bears. But it’s still adding some extra security measures.

“We’re confident it’s going to be good for Ben,” said Walter Dupree, the Texas zoo’s curator of mammals.

Tags

Recommended for you