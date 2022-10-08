Euthanasia is more than putting your pet to ‘sleep’

This column will break one of the cardinal rules of columnists: never write about the same subject twice without warning your readers. Consider this your warning.
Last week, described here was a situation with a dog suffering with a terminal throat cancer diagnosis and an owner suffering with the impending loss of a great friend. Today, we’ll discuss humane euthanasia.
Just what is humane euthanasia? The word euthanasia is derived from the Greek words for “eu,” which means “well,” and “thanatos,” which translates to “death.” By the 17th century, etymologists agreed, mostly, that the term means, “easy death.” Now that’s what we all want when it is time for an animal we care for to pass.
What we don’t want is further suffering. The AVMA Guidelines on Euthanasia state, “For individually owned companion animals, euthanasia will often be conducted in a private room in a veterinary clinic or in the home, to minimize animal and owner distress.”
After a veterinary diagnosis, all clients who face euthanasia as an option want the procedure to be humane. Humane is a funny word. We all think we know what it means and often we apply that to what we believe should be defined in law. If one checks the major legal dictionaries, one will find that both “humane” and “inhumane” are not directly defined even though they’re used in many laws.
For example, in the Marine Mammal Protection Act, in the context of taking an animal’s life, humane is taken to mean “ … that method of taking which involves the least possible degree of pain and suffering practicable to the mammal involved.”
When it’s time, we all want to end suffering in our animals, and we want to make sure the end-of-life process produces no additional suffering. Our emotions and conscience may have a stake in this also. We don’t want to suffer if a procedure causes suffering.
I am a fan of at-home/on-site veterinary practices for end-of-life services especially. Most who work in such practices know the grief process for owners starts long before the animal’s death. It may also start in cohabitating animals, too.
It is not uncommon for a two-dog home to see the surviving dog become more anxious and seemingly more needy as the end nears for his or her buddy. They can smell the changes and observe the changes in activity.
Stress in humans can be great as well. In today’s society, most people have never killed an animal before or ordered one killed, (although not so in Idaho). They have likely heard that euthanizing a dog or cat is called “putting it to sleep.” Not really.
Euthanasia is specific procedure and requires a specific conversation that should begin if possible long before the procedure is needed. How does the person want to say goodbye? Do they want to be present, or do they just want the animal taken away or to leave it at a clinic? Do they want children to witness the passing? What do they want done with the body, burial or cremation?
For those that want to be present, I think, but I can’t prove, some do so to give as much of themselves as they can. At least I do. I’ve held every animal I’ve ever owned as it passed at my call for euthanasia.
My father was a three-war combat veteran. The only time I ever saw him weep, was when it was one of his dogs being euthanized.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.