Euthanasia is more than putting your pet to ‘sleep’

This column will break one of the cardinal rules of columnists: never write about the same subject twice without warning your readers. Consider this your warning.

Last week, described here was a situation with a dog suffering with a terminal throat cancer diagnosis and an owner suffering with the impending loss of a great friend. Today, we’ll discuss humane euthanasia.

Just what is humane euthanasia? The word euthanasia is derived from the Greek words for “eu,” which means “well,” and “thanatos,” which translates to “death.” By the 17th century, etymologists agreed, mostly, that the term means, “easy death.” Now that’s what we all want when it is time for an animal we care for to pass.

