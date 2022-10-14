Voters will be asked to decide on the next District 2 judge in an election runoff from the May primary.

Retired judge John Bradbury and Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans both are running for the position. Bradbury received 38.58% of the vote in May and Evans was right behind with 38.57%, with another candidate, Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman, coming in third. Because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote, a runoff was needed in the November general election.

The winner replaces Judge Jay Gaskill, who is retiring at the end of the year. The Second District includes Nez Perce, Latah, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties.

