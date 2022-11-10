Michelle Evans defeated John Bradbury by 142 votes to take a seat as 2nd District judge.

Evans received a total of 16,754 votes, or 50.21% of the vote and Bradbury had 16,612 votes, or 49.79% in Tuesday’s election. The results were finalized Wednesday morning when precincts in Nez Perce, Latah, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties completed their tallies.

Evans will begin a four-year term in January when current 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill retires.

Tags

Recommended for you