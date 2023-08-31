Today

Foley Institute Speaker Series — noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, WSU campus, Pullman. Jason Vogel from the University of Washington will discuss climate-related issues. Pizza and soft drinks provided.

Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Live music performance from Smith & Reilly. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair. For more information visit facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain or pullmanchamber.com.

