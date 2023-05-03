Today

One World Cafe Takeover — 2-5 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Part of Idaho Gives. For more information visit bit.ly/3LABUd6.

Disability Action Center NW Celebration — 4-6 p.m. Disability Action Center, 505 N. Main St., Moscow. Free. Celebration of the 30th anniversary of Disability Action Center NW. Take a tour, enjoy refreshments and learn about the organization.

