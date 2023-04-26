“Mac vs. Windows” — 3-4 p.m., viz Zoom. Free presentation on the differences between Mac and Windows machines. Organized by the Whitman County Rural Library District as part of the digital navigation program. RSVP by emailing digitalnavigation@whitcolib.org. For more information call (509) 397-4366.
Fish and Wildlife Film Festival — 6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets: $10 and free for students and children younger than 18. More information and tickets available at uidaho.edu/fwff.
Thursday
Bingo at Hotel McCoy — 6 p.m. Hotel McCoy, 455 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Prizes for each game won. For more information call (833) 782-9622.
Friday
Arbor Day with Moscow Tree Commission — 11 a.m. to noon, Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Moscow Tree Commission and Moscow Public Library will have a tree planting, book reading and more to celebrate Arbor Day.
Mozi Jones Live — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hotel McCoy, 455 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Live music from WSU master’s degree student Mozi Jones. Jones is a singer-songwriter from southern California. Fore more information call (833) 782-9622.
Hiking Chat — 7 p.m., Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Hikers will share tips and tricks to having a successful hike and favorite spots around the Palouse. For more information call Sarah Anderson at (509) 635-1490.
“Measure for Measure” — 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Tickets: $5-20 available at uitickets.com. University of Idaho students will perform Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure.” Additional showings at: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and May 5-6; 2 p.m. on Sunday and May 7.
Saturday
Local Yarn Store Day — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Yarn Underground, 409 S. Washington St., Moscow. Celebrate local yarn store day with Yarn Underground. Special events and online sale planned. For more information call (208) 882-7700.
Brewersfest — 4-9 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Open to those 21 and older with a valid id card. Tickets: $20-$25. Available online at latahcountyfairgrounds.com. Souvenir glass and tasting token with each ticket. Live music, local and regional breweries and food trucks.
Night of Music with Eric E. — 7 p.m. Moscow Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 123 N. Main St., Moscow. Free to anyone 21 and older. Live music. For more information call (208) 882-6763.