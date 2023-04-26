Today

“Mac vs. Windows” — 3-4 p.m., viz Zoom. Free presentation on the differences between Mac and Windows machines. Organized by the Whitman County Rural Library District as part of the digital navigation program. RSVP by emailing digitalnavigation@whitcolib.org. For more information call (509) 397-4366.

Fish and Wildlife Film Festival — 6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets: $10 and free for students and children younger than 18. More information and tickets available at uidaho.edu/fwff.