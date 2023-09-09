Blackberry Festival and Car Show — all day, Juliaetta Centennial Community Park, Idaho Highway 3, Juliaetta. Car show, food, vendors and more.
9/11 Remembrance Event — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3080 Idaho Highway 8, Moscow. Free round of golf for veterans and first responders. A 6K Ruck-Run-Walk scheduled for 9 a.m. Entry fee is two cans of nonperishable food. For more information visit facebook.com/elks249.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original recipe cuisine.
Cartoons at the Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to noon. Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Free cartoons for all ages.
Latah County Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 7. Troy City Park. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly.
MosCon Revival — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Video game tournament, cosplay clinics, dealers room, board games and more. Cost: $20 day pass.
Latah Recovery Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., East City Park, Moscow. Free family-friendly event. Live music, chili cook off, potluck and more.
Howling at the Hamilton — 1-6 p.m., Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow. Admission is $15 per dog. Fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Palouse.
Tabikat Drag Show — 9 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Open to those 18 or older. Bar catered by John’s Alley for those 21 or older.
Sunday
Courageous Kids Climbing — 9-11 a.m. Washington State University Student Recreation Center, 1105 N. Fairway Dr., Pullman. Free climbing program for people with disabilities.
Border Highlands at Cordelia — 2 p.m., Cordelia Lutheran Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee. Free. Live music from the Border Highlanders, bagpipe and drum band.
Tuesday
SAIL Fitness classes — 10:30-11:30 a.m. The Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Weekly fitness class led by instructors from Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinic. Free. Exercises will improve strength, balance and fitness.
Foley Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker Room, Bryan Hall, WSU, Pullman. Distinguished Assistant Professor Dylan Bugden will discuss polarizing political issues around climate change. Pizza and soft drink provided.
Open House — 2-7 p.m. Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. The Idaho Transportation Department will have an open house about the U.S. Highway 12 Clearwater Memorial Bridge.
Tuesday Market — 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 17, Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Music, cooking demonstrations, beer garden, produce and meat products, food carts, youth activities, crafts.