Saturday

Blackberry Festival and Car Show — all day, Juliaetta Centennial Community Park, Idaho Highway 3, Juliaetta. Car show, food, vendors and more.

9/11 Remembrance Event — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3080 Idaho Highway 8, Moscow. Free round of golf for veterans and first responders. A 6K Ruck-Run-Walk scheduled for 9 a.m. Entry fee is two cans of nonperishable food. For more information visit facebook.com/elks249.

