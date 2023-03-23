Health and Wellness Fair — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Free. Find resources and information from local businesses and organizations on health related topics. A blood drive is scheduled with appointments online at redcrossblood.org.
DancersDrummersDreamers — 7p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Tickets: $10-$14.50 available online at uitickets.com. Dancing, music and comedy in one show.
Palouse-Clearwater Food Coalition Food Summit — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Tickets are $15-$25. The summit is focused on planning, policy and partnership around food systems. For more information or to purchase tickets visit pcfoodcoalition.org/food-summit.
Palouse Empire Trades Fair — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Open to students and families. Free. Learn about local trade career options from around Latah County.
Pollinator Expo — 10 a.m. to noon, Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. A pollinator photo contest, planting, making bee houses and more. For more information visit pcei.org.
Rendezvous Showcase — 7-10 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Showcase and voting for the opening acts of Rendezvous in the Park.