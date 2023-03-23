Today

Health and Wellness Fair — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Free. Find resources and information from local businesses and organizations on health related topics. A blood drive is scheduled with appointments online at redcrossblood.org.

DancersDrummersDreamers — 7p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Tickets: $10-$14.50 available online at uitickets.com. Dancing, music and comedy in one show.

