Genesee Community Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Genesee. About 40 city yard sales, three country yard sales and three sales in the city park. Maps and sale descriptions will be available starting at 7:30 a.m. outside of the Pacific NW Farmers Coop, 117 W. Chestnut St., Genesee.

Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original-recipe cuisine.

