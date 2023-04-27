Today
Bingo at Hotel McCoy — 6 p.m. Hotel McCoy, 455 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Prizes for each game won. For more information call (833) 782-9622.
Friday
Today
Saturday
Arbor Day with Moscow Tree Commission — 11 a.m. to noon, Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Moscow Tree Commission and Moscow Public Library will have a tree planting, book reading and more to celebrate Arbor Day.
Spring Qigong — 1-2:30 p.m. Idler’s Rest, Moscow. Weather dependent. A spring Qigong and meditation. A mat, blanket or chair are recommended. For more information visit palouselandtrust.org/events-activities/springqigong.
Mozi Jones Live — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hotel McCoy, 455 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Live music from WSU master’s degree student Mozi Jones. Jones is a singer-songwriter from Southern California. Fore more information call (833) 782-9622.
Hiking Chat — 7 p.m., Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Hikers will share tips and tricks to having a successful hike and favorite spots around the Palouse. For more information call Sarah Anderson at (509) 635-1490.
“Measure for Measure” — 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Tickets: $5-20 available at uitickets.com. University of Idaho students will perform Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure.” Additional showings at: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and May 5-6; and 2 p.m. on Sunday and May 7.
Saturday
Local Yarn Store Day — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Yarn Underground, 409 S. Washington St., Moscow. Celebrate with Yarn Underground. Special events and online sale planned. For more information call (208) 882-7700.
Art Doll Exhibit — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bank Left Gallery and Bistro, 11 S. Bridge St., Palouse. Cost: $10. View antique and modern dolls from the collection of Pamela Duran and art from photographer Jim Trivelpiece.
Brewersfest — 4-9 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Open to those 21 and older. Tickets: $20-$25. Available online at latahcountyfairgrounds.com. Souvenir glass and tasting token with each ticket. Live music, local and regional breweries and food trucks.
Night of Music with Eric E. — 7 p.m. Moscow Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 123 N. Main St., Moscow. Free to anyone 21 and older. Live music. For more information call (208) 882-6763.
