Friday

Early Learning Storytime — 10 a.m. Schmuck Park, Colfax. Whitman County Library will have finger plays, books, games and activities with friends. Best suited for ages 0-5.

Drag Bingo — 6 p.m. Best Western University Inn, 1565 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Taco bar followed by games start at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $40 for all-night game ticket and meal. Tickets available at Safari Pearl in Moscow.

