Free Dance Classes — 3-5 p.m., Reception Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Children ages 6-9 can learn ballet and theater. Children ages 10-12 can learn modern dance and music. For more information and to sign up visit festivaldance.org.
Wednesday
Informational meeting on Alzheimer’s — 2-3 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Informational meeting about Alzheimer’s and Dementia with local resources. Reserve a spot by emailing Kim McKenna at kcmckenna@alz.org.
Pullman Farmers Markets — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutritional education, community outreach.
Thursday
Pullman Stuff the Bus Kickoff — Noon, Third Floor View Room of the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Opening event for the Kiwanis Club of Pullman’s annual Stuff the Bus drive for school supplies or gently used instruments. For more information about events in Pullman, Moscow and Colfax, visit kiwanisclubofpullman.org/stuff-the-bus.
Moscow Stuff the Bus Kickoff — 2 p.m. Staples parking lot, 2254, Pullman Road, Moscow. Opening event of the Kiwanis Club of Moscow’s annual Stuff the Bus event to collect school supplies for local students.
Screen on the Green — 8-11 p.m. Theophilus Tower lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Free screening of the film “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (PG). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and snacks. For more information visit uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.