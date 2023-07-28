Today

Pubbin’ on the Patio — 5-7 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Dr., Moscow. Live music, food and drinks. For more information visit pcei.org.

Family Game Night — 5:30-7 p.m. Schmuck Park, Colfax. Whitman County Library invites families to play board games, cards and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring food or snacks.

