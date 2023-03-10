North Idaho Science Fair — 3-5 p.m. University of Idaho International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Free. Public showcase of north Idaho student STEM projects.
Palouse Board Gamers Night — 6-11 p.m. Shari’s, 121 Warbonnet Drive, Moscow. Event is free and purchases are not required. Open to all to drop in and play games. More information at facebook.com/PalouseBoardGamers.
Cabin Fever Spin In — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. A crafter’s circle, vendors, fleece sale, demonstration, raffle and a potluck. Suggested donation of $2 or potluck item.
Distinguished Young Women of Troy/Genesee — 6 p.m. Troy Jr. Sr. High School, 101 Trojan Drive, Troy. Tickets available at the door, $5 students, $10 general admission.
Patchin’ People Quilt Group — 1 p.m. Concordia Lutheran Church, 1015 NE Orchard Drive, Pullman. Celia Boland will present a program titled “Shattered Circles” Open to the public.
Move it March — 5 p.m. Balsam Route, West Twin Road Parking Area, Moscow. A free and casual guided walk provided by the Palouse Land Trust. For more information visit palouselandtrust.org.
Pullman Chamber of Commerce luncheon — Noon, SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Dr., Pullman. Cost: $20-$25. SEL President Edmund Schweitzer will speak. For more information call (509) 334-3565.