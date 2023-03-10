Today

North Idaho Science Fair — 3-5 p.m. University of Idaho International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Free. Public showcase of north Idaho student STEM projects.

Palouse Board Gamers Night — 6-11 p.m. Shari’s, 121 Warbonnet Drive, Moscow. Event is free and purchases are not required. Open to all to drop in and play games. More information at facebook.com/PalouseBoardGamers.