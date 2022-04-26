Today
“Ukraine, Russia, China - The World”: 3 p.m. via Zoom. Author and Princeton University historian Stephen Kotkin will give a free presentation on Russia and forgien affairs. Register at bit.ly/3OAnjxX. The presentation is part of the University of Idaho Martin Institute forum.
Wednesday
LWV speaker forum: 6:30-8 p.m. via Zoom. Login available at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow. Join District 5 legislators as they discuss the 2022 legislative session.
Thursday
Make and Take Beeswax Cloth: 5-7 p.m. Rosalia Library, 402 S. Whitman Ave., in Rosalia. Make your own beeswax coated fabric squares with this event. All supplies for each participant to complete one square will be provided. Children younger than 10 should have adult help.
Bingo and Pies at Colton Library: 6 p.m. Colton Library, 706 Broadway St., in Colton. Free and open to the public, join the friends of the library in games and socializing for the whole family.
April Poetry Relay: 6 p.m. Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., in Moscow. Join the city poet laureate Stacy Boe Miller and other local poets in a poetry relay to celebrate National Poetry Month.
Friday
UI Engineering Design Expo: 9 a.m. to noon at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena for the in-person expo, and from 2 -5 p.m. via Zoom for technical presentations. For more information visit uidaho.edu/engr/events/expo.