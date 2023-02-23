Gardening Group — 11:15 a.m. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby St., Tekoa. For gardeners of all interests and experience levels.
Art Group — 12:30-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Practice any art: beadwork, knitting, card making, painting. Bring a project to work on.
WSU Student Swine Cooperative Bacon Sale — 3-5 p.m. WSU Meats Lab, 2155 Wilson Road, Pullman. All bacon is processed and cured by Cougar Cattle Meats and finished by members. $10 per pound for bacon and $6 per pound for ends.
Asia on the Palouse Speaker Series — 3:30 p.m. Clearwater-Whitewater Room of the Idaho Student Union Building, University of Idaho, Moscow. University of California in Irvine professor Eleana Kim will discuss how militarization and ecology meet at the Korean DMZ.
St. John Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m. Rialto Tavern, 17 Front St., St. John. Whitman County Library has trivia night, topics include science, seasonal, history, pop culture and more. For more information contact Sarah Phelan-Blameires at (509) 397-4366.
Pullman Depot BookTalk — 7-8 p.m. Freight Room of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Washington State University’s Trevor Bond, the associate dean for digital initiatives and special collections, will discuss his new book on Niimiipuu campaign to reclaim cultural artifacts.
“Rosendo is Here” — 5-7 p.m. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Opening reception of the new “Rosendo Esta Aqui - Rosendo is Here” art exhibit by Venezuelan artist Elvis Rosendo.
Community Seed Swap — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. University of Idaho Extension Master Gardeners and Food Not Lawns will have a seed swap. Free and open to the public.
Idaho Food Bank Food Distribution — 10 a.m. until all food is distributed, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. No documentation needed, boxes include produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods.