Today

Gardening Group — 11:15 a.m. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby St., Tekoa. For gardeners of all interests and experience levels.

Art Group — 12:30-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Practice any art: beadwork, knitting, card making, painting. Bring a project to work on.

