Today
Reception for Ellen Veith and Jean Arnold: 5-7 p.m. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., in Moscow. The public reception for Moscow Contemporary’s second exhibit, “Ellen Veith & Jean Arnold: A Conversation.” Exhibit runs through May 14.
Earth Day Party: 3-6 p.m. East City Park in Moscow. Join Inland North Waste for a free celebration of Earth Day with live music, kids activities, giveaways and more.
Saturday
Moscow Food Co-op Earth Fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Moscow Food Co-op parking lot, 121 E. 5th St., in Moscow. There will be trivia, composting demonstrations and more.
Pullman Young Professionals Pub Crawl: 6-11 p.m. Check in is at Lumberyard Food Hall, 305 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Participating locations include Paradise Creek Brewery, Rico’s Pub, My Office Bar & Grill and Esti Bravo. Tickets at pullmanchamber.com/events/pubcrawl.
Sunday
Native Plants Hike at Kamiak Butte: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kamiak Butte. Join the Palouse Conservation District for a guided native plant hike. Bring the registration form, available at bit.ly/3K6aDvf, appropriate clothing and shoes, as well as water.
Pollinators and the Palouse: 2 p.m. St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE. Stadium Way, in Pullman. Join researcher Rae Olsson as she discusses bees and how to keep them happy. Admission free and open to the public.
Monday
Food Box Distribution: 10 a.m. until boxes run out, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Enter from Mountain View Road. Free boxes of produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods to help meet a family’s needs. No documentation needed.
Bingo and Pies at LaCrosse Library: 12:30 p.m. LaCrosse Library, 201 S. Main St., in LaCrosse. Free and open to the public, join the friends of the library in games and socializing for the whole family.
Thursday
Make and Take Beeswax Cloth: 5-7 p.m. Rosalia Library, 402 S. Whitman Ave., in Rosalia. Make your own beeswax-coated fabric squares with this event. All supplies for each participant to complete one square will be provided. Children younger than age 10 should have adult help.
Bingo and Pies at Colton Library: 6 p.m. Colton Library, 706 Broadway St., in Colton. Free and open to the public, join the friends of the library in games and socializing for the whole family.