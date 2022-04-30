Today
Kiwanis Fishing Clinic: 9 a.m. to noon at Hordemann Pond in Moscow. Fishing gear provided by Idaho Fish and Game for youth 12 and younger. Children must be with a parent, guardian or other adults. Pond stocked with 500 catchable rainbow trout.
Moscow Renaissance Fair: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Craft vendors, food trucks, live music and artisan booths.
Walk the Palouse for MS: 10 a.m. University of Idaho Recreation Center, 1000 Paradise Creek St., in Moscow. Join the UI Environmental Science Club for a 1.3-mile walk. Register in person or online before the walk at tinyurl.com/WalkthePalouse.
Coffee Talk at Moscow Contemporary: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Moscow Contemporary, 414 South Main St., in Moscow. Artist Ellen Vieth and Jean Aronld will be joined by Rhett Diessner for a conversation on the topic of beauty.
Sunday
Palouse Choral Society 20th Anniversary: 4-6 p.m. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. St. Boniface St., in Uniontown. Join the Palouse Choral Society as they perform “Vox Crepusculum” and a reprisal of Mozart’s “Coronation Mass.”