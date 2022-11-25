Today

Black Hole Friday — 10 a.m. Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Ct., Pullman. Hands-on experiments, crafts and a story time about Black Holes. All activities are free with admission.

Old Time Fiddle Tune Jam — 4-6 p.m. Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St., Moscow. Open acoustic jam for fiddles, guitars, banjos and mandolins.

