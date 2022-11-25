Black Hole Friday — 10 a.m. Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Ct., Pullman. Hands-on experiments, crafts and a story time about Black Holes. All activities are free with admission.
Old Time Fiddle Tune Jam — 4-6 p.m. Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St., Moscow. Open acoustic jam for fiddles, guitars, banjos and mandolins.
Shop Small Saturday — 9 a.m. to noon, Friendship Square, Moscow. Collect stamps at local businesses during Saturday and be entered to win a buy local bag and local goodies. For more information visit buylocalmoscow.com.
Gratitude Practice — 10 a.m. to noon, Reception Galley, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $20. For more information visit fb.me/e/44hoYf84s.
Idaho Food Bank Distribution — 10 a.m.. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free boxes of a variety of fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods. Will be available until all boxes are gone.
“Keiko Hara: The Poetics of Space, Four Decades of Paintings and Prints” — Through Dec. 10. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Exhibition chronicling Hara’s woodblock printmaking.
McConnell Mansion-inspired Art — Through Dec. 16. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Presented by Latah County Historical Society.