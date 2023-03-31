Today

Spring Family Arts and Crafts Fair — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Beasley Coliseum, 925 NE North Fairway Road, Pullman. Pacific Northwest exhibitors, including photography, cocktail infusion kits, WSU licensed merchandise and more. Also Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MFA Thesis Artist Talk and Reception — 3-6 p.m. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Graduate student presentations 3-4 p.m., reception 4-6 p.m.