Today

Informational meeting on Alzheimer’s — 2-3 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Informational meeting about Alzheimer’s and Dementia with local resources. Reserve a spot by emailing Kim McKenna at kcmckenna@alz.org.

Pullman Farmers Markets — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutritional education, community outreach.

