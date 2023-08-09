Informational meeting on Alzheimer’s — 2-3 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Informational meeting about Alzheimer’s and Dementia with local resources. Reserve a spot by emailing Kim McKenna at kcmckenna@alz.org.
Pullman Farmers Markets — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutritional education, community outreach.
Thursday
Pullman Stuff the Bus Kickoff — Noon, Third Floor View Room of the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Opening event for the Kiwanis Club of Pullman’s annual Stuff the Bus drive for school supplies or gently used instruments. For more information about events in Pullman, Moscow and Colfax, visit kiwanisclubofpullman.org/stuff-the-bus.
Moscow Stuff the Bus Kickoff — 2 p.m. Staples parking lot, 2254, Pullman Road, Moscow. Opening event of the Kiwanis Club of Moscow’s annual Stuff the Bus event to collect school supplies for local students.
Screen on the Green — 8-11 p.m. Theophilus Tower lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Free screening of the film “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (PG). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and snacks. For more information visit uidaho.eduscreenonthegreen.
Saturday
Genesee Community Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Genesee. About 40 yard sales registered, three country yard sales and three sales in the city park. Maps and sale descriptions will be available starting at 7:30 a.m. outside of the Pacific NW Farmers Coop, 117 W. Chestnut, in Genesee. Various items available.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original recipe cuisine.
Cartoons at the Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to noon. Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Free cartoons for all ages.
Latah County Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 7. Troy City Park. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly.