White Pine Plant Sale — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. online with information at whitepineinps.org. Annual native plant sale from the White Pine Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society. In-person pickup at the Latah County Fairgrounds. An email will be sent when the order is ready. Pollinator kits also will be for sale at the fairgrounds.
“Moscow: Fashion Through the Decades” — 4-6 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Free. Light refreshments available. Exhibit showcasing how fashion in the Idaho Panhandle has changed from the late 19th century to the 1970s. For more information call (208) 882-1004.
Rummage Sale — 4-7 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Organized by the St. Mary’s Women’s League. All proceeds go to support our yearly activities.
Moscow Garden Club Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to noon, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Annual sale of perennials, tomatoes, vegetable seedlings and iris tubers. Yard sale in conjunction.
Second Saturday in Palouse — All day. Monthly event featuring local businesses, community and more. Every second Saturday from May to September.
White Pine Plant Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. In-person native plant sale. Pollinator kits also will be for sale.
Little Pink House Gallery Exhibition — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee. Opening of the ninth season with an exhibit titled “House.” Also open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Pullman Food Drive — U.S. Postal Service carriers in Pullman will be collecting food donations for the Community Action Center. Place nonperishable donations in a bag near their mailbox and carriers will collect.