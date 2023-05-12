Today

White Pine Plant Sale — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. online with information at whitepineinps.org. Annual native plant sale from the White Pine Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society. In-person pickup at the Latah County Fairgrounds. An email will be sent when the order is ready. Pollinator kits also will be for sale at the fairgrounds.

“Moscow: Fashion Through the Decades” — 4-6 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Free. Light refreshments available. Exhibit showcasing how fashion in the Idaho Panhandle has changed from the late 19th century to the 1970s. For more information call (208) 882-1004.

