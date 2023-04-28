Today

Arbor Day with Moscow Tree Commission — 11 a.m. to noon, Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Moscow Tree Commission and Moscow Public Library will have a tree planting, book reading and more to celebrate Arbor Day.

Spring Qigong — 1-2:30 p.m. Idler’s Rest, Moscow. Weather dependent. A spring Qigong and meditation. A mat, blanket or chair are recommended. For more information visit palouselandtrust.org.

