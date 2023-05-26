Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 73F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 26, 2023 @ 3:51 am
Editor’s note: The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reprinted the Lewiston Tribune editorial referenced below in its Tuesday edition.
Roughly sixty-five years ago, Forrest Kreisher joined the Elk River Cemetery District board to finish the term of Carl Jockhock.
A business that began in a storage unit has purchased and is renovating a brick-and-mortar location in Pullman.
Afterschool Mini Lab — 2:30-3:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S Jefferson St., Moscow. Open to children ages 5 and older. Will cover the Jr. Master Gardener program.
The Chelseas — 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. Tickets $15 available at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner available for purchase.
