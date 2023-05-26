Today

Afterschool Mini Lab — 2:30-3:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S Jefferson St., Moscow. Open to children ages 5 and older. Will cover the Jr. Master Gardener program.

The Chelseas — 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. Tickets $15 available at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner available for purchase.

