Today
Tuesday Market — 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 17, Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Music, cooking demonstrations, beer garden, produce and meat products, food carts, youth activities, crafts.
Wednesday
Today
Wednesday
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutritional education, community outreach.
Emergency Response Team Training — 6:30 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Latah County Community Emergency Response Team and Moscow Volunteer Fire Department will have presentations on campfires and how to put them out, and the use of fire extinguishers. For more information visit latahcert.us.
Backstage Speakeasy — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Free with a $5 suggested donation for the artists. Performance from Moscow resident Owen McGreevy and Remi Goode.
Thursday
Pedal Pullman — 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Ride, Walk or run to each of Pullman’s historic landmarks. A map and instructions for each stop will be provided. For more information visit pullmancivictrust.org.
Citizens Climate Lobby Picnic — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ghormley Park Picnic Shelter, Moscow. A picnic sponsored by Palouse Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby for those interested in learning about climate action. For more information visit cclpalouse.org.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Live music performance. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair. For more information visit facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain or pullmanchamber.com.
Screen on the Green — 8-11 p.m. Theophilus Tower lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Free screening of the 1982 film “Tron” (PG). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and snacks. For more information visit uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.
Friday
“Constellations” — 7:30 p.m. Forge Theatre, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Tickets cost $5-25 and are available online at uitickets.com. Idaho Repertory Theatre gives a performance of “Constellations” by Nick Payne.
