Today

Pullman Stuff the Bus Kickoff — Noon, Third Floor View Room of the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Opening event for the Kiwanis Club of Pullman’s annual Stuff the Bus drive for school supplies or gently used instruments. For more information about events in Pullman, Moscow and Colfax, visit kiwanisclubofpullman.org/stuff-the-bus.

Moscow Stuff the Bus Kickoff — 2 p.m. Staples parking lot, 2254, Pullman Road, Moscow. Opening event of the Kiwanis Club of Moscow’s annual Stuff the Bus event to collect school supplies for local students.

Tags

Recommended for you