Pullman Stuff the Bus Kickoff — Noon, Third Floor View Room of the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Opening event for the Kiwanis Club of Pullman’s annual Stuff the Bus drive for school supplies or gently used instruments. For more information about events in Pullman, Moscow and Colfax, visit kiwanisclubofpullman.org/stuff-the-bus.
Moscow Stuff the Bus Kickoff — 2 p.m. Staples parking lot, 2254, Pullman Road, Moscow. Opening event of the Kiwanis Club of Moscow’s annual Stuff the Bus event to collect school supplies for local students.
Screen on the Green — 8-11 p.m. Theophilus Tower lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Free screening of the film “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (PG). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and snacks. For more information visit uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.
Saturday
Genesee Community Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Genesee. About 40 yard sales registered, three country yard sales and three sales in the city park. Maps and sale descriptions will be available starting at 7:30 a.m. outside of the Pacific NW Farmers Coop, 117 W. Chestnut St., Genesee.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original-recipe cuisine.
Cartoons at the Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to noon. Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Free cartoons for all ages.
Latah County Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 7. Troy City Park. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly.
Moscow Mountain Music Fest — 1-9 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Tickets are $25 and available online at moscowmountainmusicfest.com/tickets. Live music, food and drinks.
Sunday
Shop Talk with Eric Fejeran — 3:30-5 p.m. Neill’s Ice Cream and Coffee, 230 E Main St., Pullman. Bring your questions for Fejeran, a candidate for Pullman City Council.