Tuesday Market — 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 17, Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Music, cooking demonstrations, beer garden, produce and meat products, food carts, youth activities, crafts.
Wednesday
Pullman Farmers Markets — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutritional education, community outreach.
Heartsaver Course — 4:30 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Free. A three-hour course on the basics of CPR, first aid and automated external defibrillators. Registration required by calling (509) 635-1490 or by emailing garfield@whitcolib.org.
Flag Day Ceremony — 6 p.m. Elks Lodge, 3080 Idaho Highway 8, Moscow. Part of the national observance of Flag Day established in 1949 and required by all Elks Lodges.
Thursday
Moscow ArtWalk — 4-8 p.m. Various locations, downtown Moscow. Season finale of Artwalk in Moscow. There will be 27 host locations, street fair and more. For more information visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Screen on the Green — 8-11 p.m. Theophilus Tower lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Free screening of “Groundhog Day” (PG). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and snacks. For more information visit uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.
Saturday
Live performance of “The Wind” — 7 p.m. Wild at Art, 118 E. Third St., Moscow. Live performance of “The Wind” podcast from Fil Corbitt. Live music provided from Corey Oglesby. For more information visit thewind.org.