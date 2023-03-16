Today

Game night in Tekoa — 3 p.m. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby St., Tekoa. Teens and tweens are invited to play a game of “Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza” with the Whitman County Library. For more information call (509) 284-5657 or visit whitcolib.org.

Moscow Artwalk — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Live music by Son Locust, light refreshments and 50 years of co-op memorabilia.

Recommended for you