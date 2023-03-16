Game night in Tekoa — 3 p.m. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby St., Tekoa. Teens and tweens are invited to play a game of “Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza” with the Whitman County Library. For more information call (509) 284-5657 or visit whitcolib.org.
Moscow Artwalk — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Live music by Son Locust, light refreshments and 50 years of co-op memorabilia.
Medicare 101 — 6-8 p.m. via Zoom. Free. Zoom link is available at the shortened link: bit.ly/3yw0qVH. Open to anyone nearing 65 and their families. Representatives from Idaho Department of Insurance SHIBA will be available for questions. For more information contact Karen Richel at (208) 883-2241.
White Pine Chapter talk — 7 p.m. Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Latah County Noxious Weed Superintendent Alan Martinson will discuss different weeds in the area.
Latah AARP meeting — 11:30 a.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Program starts at noon. Latah County Officials will give presentations and answer questions. For more information call (208) 882-6069.
Troy Community Theatre auditions — 5-9 p.m. Troy Jr./Sr. High School Music Room, 101 Trojan Drive, Troy. Auditions for Rodgers and Hammerstien’s “Cinderella” are open to all age 10 and older and experience levels. For more information visit troycommunitythreatre.com/auditions.
Game Night with Whitman County Library — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Play a game from the library’s collection or bring your own. For more information visit whitcolib.org.
St. Patrick’s Day Revival — 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. Tickets are $15 and available at the door. Irish tunes from The Cherry Sisters Revival. A St. Patrick’s Day themed menu and more. For more information visit artisanbarn.org.
Knights of Columbus Sausage Breakfast — 7-11 a.m. Potlatch Elementary School Cafeteria, 510 Elm St., Potlatch. All you can eat breakfast. Suggested donation of: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, $30 for an immediate family and children under five are free. Gun show requires additional admittance fee.
Palouse Waves Celtic Dance Club — 2 p.m. Moscow Mountain Physical Therapy Speed Center, 904 White Ave., in Moscow. Cost is $5. Learn how to do a jig for St. Patrick’s Day.