Conservation Celebration — 6-8:30 p.m. Schoepflin Air Hangar, 801 Ringo Road, Palouse. Live music, barbecue food and more. RSVP at palouselandtrust.org/register.
Genesee Class Reunion — 6-9 p.m. Genesee Fire Station, 235 W. Chestnut St., Genesee. Potato bar by donation; bring your own beverage. Music from 7-10 p.m. from Bob Thorson and Pepperland Music. Graduates from any year are welcome.
Saturday
Genesee Community Day — all day, Genesee. Breakfast from 6:30-9:30 a.m. by Knights of Columbus by donation. Parade at 11 a.m. followed by an egg toss. For a complete list of events visit cityofgenesee.com.
Snake River Family Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Boyer Park and Marina, 1753 Granite Road, outside Colfax. Lunch, information on salmon recovery work, hydropower and more. More information available at facebook.com/snakeriverfamilyfestival.
Camp Moscowanna — 4-8 p.m. Downtown Moscow. Live music, food, drinks and more. Summer camp-themed block party from Third Street to Sixth Street.
Whip Wilson Summer Concert — 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. Tickets are $15 and doors are open at 6 p.m. For more information on Whip Wilson visit whipwilsonmusic.com.
Monday
Summer Reading opens — all day, Latah County Library District branches. Summer reading registration opens at all branches of the district. The theme is “All Together Now.”
Wednesday
Heartsaver Course — 4:30 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 Third Street, Garfield. Free. A three-hour course on the basics of CPR, first aid and automated external defibrillators. Registration required by calling (509) 635-1490 or by emailing garfield@whitcolib.org.
Flag Day Ceremony — 6 p.m. Elks Lodge, 3080 Idaho Highway 8, Moscow. Free and open to the public. Part of the national observance of Flag Day established in 1949 and required by all Elks Lodges.