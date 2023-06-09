Today

Conservation Celebration — 6-8:30 p.m. Schoepflin Air Hangar, 801 Ringo Road, Palouse. Live music, barbecue food and more. RSVP at palouselandtrust.org/register.

Genesee Class Reunion — 6-9 p.m. Genesee Fire Station, 235 W. Chestnut St., Genesee. Potato bar by donation; bring your own beverage. Music from 7-10 p.m. from Bob Thorson and Pepperland Music. Graduates from any year are welcome.

