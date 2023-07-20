Pedal Pullman — 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Ride, Walk or run to each of Pullman’s historic landmarks. A map and instructions for each stop will be provided. For more information visit pullmancivictrust.org.
Citizens Climate Lobby Picnic — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ghormley Park Picnic Shelter, Moscow. A picnic sponsored by Palouse Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby for those interested in learning about climate action. For more information visit cclpalouse.org.
Screen on the Green — 8-11 p.m. Theophilus Tower lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Free screening of the 1982 film “Tron” (PG). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and snacks. For more information visit uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.
Friday
Pullman Walking Tour — 5-7 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Self guided walking tour from the Pullman Historic Preservation Commission.
“Constellations” — 7:30 p.m. Forge Theatre, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Tickets cost $5-25 and are available online at uitickets.com. Idaho Repertory Theatre gives a performance of “Constellations” by Nick Payne.
International Folk Dancing — 7:30 p.m. Fellowship hall of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, 420 E. Second St., Moscow. Free. No experience needed and all are invited.
Saturday
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original recipe cuisine.
Cartoons at the Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to noon. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Free cartoons for all ages.
Latah County Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 7. Troy City Park. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly.
Monday
Idaho Food bank distribution — 10 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free boxes of food, lasts until all boxes are distributed. All boxes contain a mix of produce, meats, dairy and dry goods.