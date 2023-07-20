Today

Pedal Pullman — 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Ride, Walk or run to each of Pullman’s historic landmarks. A map and instructions for each stop will be provided. For more information visit pullmancivictrust.org.

Citizens Climate Lobby Picnic — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ghormley Park Picnic Shelter, Moscow. A picnic sponsored by Palouse Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby for those interested in learning about climate action. For more information visit cclpalouse.org.

