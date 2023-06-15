Today

Moscow ArtWalk — 4-8 p.m. Various locations, downtown Moscow. Season finale of Artwalk in Moscow. There will be 27 host locations, street fair and more. For more information visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.

Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Live performance from Eric Jessup. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair. For more information visit facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain or pullmanchamber.com.

