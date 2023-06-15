Moscow ArtWalk — 4-8 p.m. Various locations, downtown Moscow. Season finale of Artwalk in Moscow. There will be 27 host locations, street fair and more. For more information visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Screen on the Green — 8-11 p.m. Theophilus Tower lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Free screening of “Groundhog Day” (PG). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and snacks. For more information visit uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.
Friday
Endicott Summer Reading Kickoff— 6-8 p.m. Endicott Library, 324 E St., Endicott. Event to feature hot dogs, sidewalk chalk art, bubbles, photo booth station and more.
Saturday
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original recipe cuisine.
Latah County Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 7. Troy City Park. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly.
Gritman’s Teddy Bear Clinic — 9-11:30 a.m. Gritman Medical Center, 700 S. Main St., Moscow. Free. Open to children of all ages to learn about hospitals and medical equipment. More information available online at gritman.org/teddybearclinic.
Kids and Rigs — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Living Faith Fellowship, 1035 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Music, games, food and rigs for all ages.
Books and Brews — 5-8 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Free family friendly event. Meet local authors and attend live readings. Drinks provided by Moscow Brewing Company.
Intersectional Advocacy Coalition meet and greet — 5 p.m. Kruegel Park, Pullman. Free vegetarian and non vegetarian potluck. Guests are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share and meet the Intersectional Advocacy Coalition.
Live performance of “The Wind” — 7 p.m. Wild at Art, 118 E. Third St., Moscow. Live performance of “The Wind” podcast from Fil Corbitt. Live music provided from Corey Oglesby. For more information visit thewind.org.
Monday
Juneteenth Celebration — Noon to 4 p.m. Friendship Square, Main Street, Moscow. Live music, speakers, activities and more. Celebrate the emancipation of enslaved people.
“The Watermelon Woman” — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Free. Showing of the 1996 movie “The Watermelon Woman,” which explores the life of a 1930s actress who played “mammy” archetypes in films.