Make-A-Wish Lemonade Stand — 2-6 p.m. Corner of SW Center Street and SW Finch Way in Pullman. Lemonade and baked goods for sale by donation, all proceeds will go to the Make-A-Wish program.

Tuesday Market — 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 17, Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Music, cooking demonstrations, beer garden, produce and meat products, food carts, youth activities, crafts.

