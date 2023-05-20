Today

Three Forks River & Arts Festival — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the South Fork of the Palouse River in Pullman. Event will feature roughly 20 environmental “experience stations” with hands-on learning activities plus three music stages, a variety of vendors and a beer garden. All ages welcome.

Garfield May Days — All day in Garfield. Parade, poker run, silent auction and more. For more information visit the Community of Garfield Association Facebook page.

Recommended for you