Three Forks River & Arts Festival — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the South Fork of the Palouse River in Pullman. Event will feature roughly 20 environmental “experience stations” with hands-on learning activities plus three music stages, a variety of vendors and a beer garden. All ages welcome.
Garfield May Days — All day in Garfield. Parade, poker run, silent auction and more. For more information visit the Community of Garfield Association Facebook page.
Kendrick Locust Blossom — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kendrick Park, Main Street, Kendrick. Color run at 8 a.m., parade at 10 a.m., barbecue lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pullman Community Garden Spring Fair — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm, corner of Derby Street and Pro Mall Blvd., Pullman. Plant sale, gift basket raffle, music, food and tours.
Moscow Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Main Street, Moscow. Local vendors include: produce, crafts, photography, food and drinks. Live music.
UI Arboretum Annual Plant Sale — 9 a.m. to noon, Palouse Ice Rink, 2019 S. Main St., Moscow. Full plant sale list available at uidaho.edu/arboretum.
Antique Tractor Drive — 9 a.m. meet at the schoolhouse in Johnson, Wash. Antique tractors will drive approximately 35 miles along Rim Rock Road. Those interested can visit the schoolhouse to see the tractors and visit with members of Lewis-Clark Antique Power Club.
Sunday
Moscow Bike Tour — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Alturas Park, 1241 Alturas Drive, Moscow. Free. Bike from Alturas Park along Paradise Path to U.S.Highway 95 and to Berman Creekside Park. Light refreshments available at finish.
Music and Poetry at St. Mark’s — 5 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Free. Will feature poetry from Aariah Cole and Apollo Murphy, seniors at Paradise Creek Regional High School, and live music. Donations will be collected for the University of Idaho summer drama camp for children.
Tango Del Cielo — 7:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $35 for general admission, $25 for students and $65 for a VIP evening. Festival Dance will have award winning concert harpist Anna Maria Medieta and Tango Del Cielo for an evening of Latin music. For more information visit festivaldance.org.
Monday
Idaho Food Bank distribution — 10 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free boxes of dairy, meat, vegetables and dry goods. No documentation needed. Until all boxes are gone.