SAIL Fitness classes — 10:30-11:30 a.m. The Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Weekly fitness class led by instructors from Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinic. Free. Exercises will improve strength, balance and fitness.

Foley Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker Room, Bryan Hall, WSU, Pullman. Distinguished Assistant Professor Dylan Bugden will discuss polarizing political issues around climate change. Pizza and soft drink provided.

