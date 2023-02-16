Art Group — 12:30-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Bring a personal project to work on, open to any art.
Moscow ArtWalk — 4-8 p.m., Various locations in Downtown Moscow. Visit eight locations throughout Moscow featuring an array of visual, culinary, literary and performing arts. For a complete list of locations visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
What are you reading? — 7-8 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Meets every third Thursday of the month, no assigned book. Open to all adults to bring what they’re currently reading and discuss favorites.
“Born Under Jim Crow: The Eddie Brooks Tapes” — 7:30-10 p.m., Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $18 and older. From a 2010 interview with Brooks about his civil rights movement involvement. bit.ly/3lhzOUT.
“The Sun: Our Living Star” — 7-8 p.m. WSU Planetarium, Pullman. Cost: $5. A guided tour of the February night skies.
February Yoga Workshop — 10 a.m. to noon, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Suggested donation of $25. Join Kristine Petterson for a supportive yoga event with asana, journaling and hands-on adjustments.
Pullman Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Farm fresh products. Mobile sharpening service will be available for garden tools, kitchen knives and pet care items.