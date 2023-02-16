Today

Art Group — 12:30-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Bring a personal project to work on, open to any art.

Moscow ArtWalk — 4-8 p.m., Various locations in Downtown Moscow. Visit eight locations throughout Moscow featuring an array of visual, culinary, literary and performing arts. For a complete list of locations visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.

