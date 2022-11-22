Today
“Punch-Drunk Love” — 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Dark comedy. Part of Moscow Film Society’s That’s Amore series. bit.ly/PunchDrunkKenworthy.
Wednesday
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow in the afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..
Snow will taper off and end in the evening but skies will remain cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: November 22, 2022 @ 1:12 am
Today
“Punch-Drunk Love” — 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Dark comedy. Part of Moscow Film Society’s That’s Amore series. bit.ly/PunchDrunkKenworthy.
Wednesday
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway — 1-5 p.m. Pullman City Hall Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B., Pullman. Free moderately shelf-stable meals for anyone. All leftovers donated to WSU Cougars Food Pantry. More information at bit.ly/3TV8OpU.
Director Social Hour — 4:30-6:00 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. A social hour with library Director Cody Allen. Snacks and hot drinks provided.
Animation Show of Shows — 7-8:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Nationwide tour comprised of 10 films in its 22nd edition. bit.ly/KenworthyShowofShows.
Thursday
Palouse Turkey Trot — 8 a.m. Palouse Library, 120 E Main St., Palouse. Support the library, enjoy free coffee and doughnuts provided by Palouse Family Foods and the Palouse Federated Church. More information at whitcolib.org.
Friday
Old Time Fiddle Tune Jam — 4-6 p.m. Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St., Moscow. Open acoustic jam for fiddles, guitars, banjos and mandolins.
Ongoing
“Keiko Hara: The Poetics of Space, Four Decades of Paintings and Prints” — Through Dec. 10. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Exhibition chronicling Hara’s woodblock printmaking.
McConnell Mansion-inspired Art — Through Dec. 16. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Presented by Latah County Historical Society.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.